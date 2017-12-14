 Skip Nav
Obsessed With This Holiday Barn Wedding? Just Wait Till You See the Bride's Angelic Look
Megan and Scott tied the knot with a small and intimate ceremony on her grandfather's property. In celebration of the holidays, their nuptials had a Christmas feel, complete with a pine-adorned altar, deep reds, twinkling lights, and mistletoe. Both the "I dos" and reception were held inside the family's barn, where the bride looked like an absolute angel. Megan wore a festive flower crown and a flowing white dress with an open back and a thigh-high slit that added just the right amount of edge. And instead of heels, she sported burgundy booties for comfort and style. We couldn't be more obsessed with this wedding!

See the photos ahead.

