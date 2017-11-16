 Skip Nav
The Maid of Honor and Best Man Met at a Friend's Wedding, and Now They're Married
The Maid of Honor and Best Man Met at a Friend's Wedding, and Now They're Married

Things came full circle at Kim and Jon's colorful cottage nuptials on Hope Glen Farm, MN. The two actually met at a friend's wedding when they were the maid of honor and best man. And in return at their very own wedding, their friends were their maid of honor and best man. Even their best friends' daughter was the flower girl!

If you thought the couple's story was adorable, wait until you see their Summer wedding. Check out the photos ahead.

