Colorful Lake Tahoe Wedding
This Colorful Lakefront Wedding Looks Like the Summer Party We've Always Wanted to Attend
As South Lake Tahoe locals who live, work, and play in the Sierra Nevada town, Jamie and Roger's obvious choice was an outdoor Tahoe wedding. They held a beautiful beach/lakefront ceremony right on the sand and then moved the celebration to an outdoor boutique hotel in downtown called Basecamp Tahoe South. Now these two know how to throw a party. Guests dined on tacos while drinking fresh margaritas and sangria out of their personalized mugs and enjoyed ping-pong, cornhole, and a photo booth. The reception was oozing with color and fun, featuring bold vintage glass flower-bud holders and rustic picnic tables covered with bright table runners, not to mention the trendy Airstream trailer that served as a charming backdrop to the newlyweds' sweetheart table. It was basically the Summer party we've always wanted to be invited to.
