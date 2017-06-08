Country Love Songs 2017
Do-Si-Do to the Best Country Love Songs of 2017 (So Far)
Country-lovers, prepare to have this playlist on repeat. This year's crop of new country love songs are so, so good. There are catchy tunes from up-and-comers, heart-wrenching breakup ballads, and sexy songs for a boot-knockin' good time. Listen to our playlist on Spotify below!
- "Ain't Always Pretty," Logan Mize
- "All on Me," Devin Dawson
- "Askin' Bout You," Blaire Hanks
- "Back Seats & Burnt CDs," Ryan Griffin
- "Back to Us," Rascal Flatts
- "Better Man," Little Big Town
- "Better Now," Jericho Woods
- "Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt
- "Call You Up," Charlie Worsham
- "Chills," James Barker Band
- "Church Clothes," Kelleigh Bannen
- "Clean Break," Alyssa Micaela
- "Company You Keep," Maren Morris
- "Craving You," Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris
- "Every Little Thing," Carly Pearce
- "God Made a Woman," Jerrod Niemann
- "Gone Girl," Chris Bandi
- "Hometown Girl," Josh Turner
- "If I'm Bein' Honest," Chase Rice
- "In Case You Didn't Know," Brett Young
- "Love Drunk," Steve Moakler
- "Love in a Bar," Ryan Hurd
- "More Girls Like You," Kip Moore
- "More of That," Kaylee Rutland
- "Never Mine Nevermind," Haley Georgia
- "Next Boyfriend," Lauren Alaina
- "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart," Old Dominion
- "Outta Style," Aaron Watson
- "Shoot Out the Lights," Jessie James Decker
- "Small Town Boy," Dustin Lynch
- "Somethin' I'm Good At," Brett Eldredge
- "Speak to a Girl," Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
- "WD-40," Muscadine Bloodline
- "What I Wanna Be," Jacob Davis
- "What If I Kissed You," Temecula Road
- "Wild Love," Elle King
- "Woke Up in Nashville," Seth Ennis
- "You Broke Up With Me," Walker Hayes
Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!
Image Source: Turning Leaf Studios Photography