Do-Si-Do to the Best Country Love Songs of 2017 (So Far)
Do-Si-Do to the Best Country Love Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Country-lovers, prepare to have this playlist on repeat. This year's crop of new country love songs are so, so good. There are catchy tunes from up-and-comers, heart-wrenching breakup ballads, and sexy songs for a boot-knockin' good time. Listen to our playlist on Spotify below!

  1. "Ain't Always Pretty," Logan Mize
  2. "All on Me," Devin Dawson
  3. "Askin' Bout You," Blaire Hanks
  4. "Back Seats & Burnt CDs," Ryan Griffin
  5. "Back to Us," Rascal Flatts
  6. "Better Man," Little Big Town
  7. "Better Now," Jericho Woods
  8. "Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt
  9. "Call You Up," Charlie Worsham
  10. "Chills," James Barker Band
  11. "Church Clothes," Kelleigh Bannen
  12. "Clean Break," Alyssa Micaela
  13. "Company You Keep," Maren Morris
  14. "Craving You," Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris
  15. "Every Little Thing," Carly Pearce
  16. "God Made a Woman," Jerrod Niemann
  17. "Gone Girl," Chris Bandi
  18. "Hometown Girl," Josh Turner
  19. "If I'm Bein' Honest," Chase Rice
  20. "In Case You Didn't Know," Brett Young
  21. "Love Drunk," Steve Moakler
  22. "Love in a Bar," Ryan Hurd
  23. "More Girls Like You," Kip Moore
  24. "More of That," Kaylee Rutland
  25. "Never Mine Nevermind," Haley Georgia
  26. "Next Boyfriend," Lauren Alaina
  27. "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart," Old Dominion
  28. "Outta Style," Aaron Watson
  29. "Shoot Out the Lights," Jessie James Decker
  30. "Small Town Boy," Dustin Lynch
  31. "Somethin' I'm Good At," Brett Eldredge
  32. "Speak to a Girl," Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
  33. "WD-40," Muscadine Bloodline
  34. "What I Wanna Be," Jacob Davis
  35. "What If I Kissed You," Temecula Road
  36. "Wild Love," Elle King
  37. "Woke Up in Nashville," Seth Ennis
  38. "You Broke Up With Me," Walker Hayes

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Image Source: Turning Leaf Studios Photography
