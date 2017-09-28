 Skip Nav
260+ Disney Halloween Costumes For Every Type of Fan (Seriously!)

In need of some major Halloween costume inspiration? If you're the ultimate Disney fan, you've come to the right place. From Disney princesses and villains to sidekicks, princes, and more, this is your one stop for every Disney costume idea you'll ever need! Read on to see 260-plus options for every type of Disney-lover out there.

Esmeralda
Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Wendy
Hades
Lumière and Plumette
Darla From Finding Nemo
Rafiki From The Lion King
Hipster Ariel
101 Dalmatians
Dinoco Logo
Harry Potter and Princess Mashup
Tinker Bell
Captain Hook and the Evil Queen
Cruella de Vil
Steampunk Snow White
Merida
Mike Wazowski
Badass Mulan
Ariel
Captain Hook
Dr. Facilier
The Queen of Hearts
Aurora
Merida
The Evil Queen
Mother Gothel
Scar
Alice in Wonderland
Alice and the White Rabbit
Prince Eric
Moana
Air Elsa, Fire Elsa, and Earth Elsa
