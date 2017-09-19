40 Disney Princess Secrets You Never Knew Growing Up

 Skip Nav
If you've ever had fantasies of fitting into Cinderella's gorgeous glass slipper, we've got some bad news about just how small that shoe supposedly was. And don't get us started on Snow White, aka a not-even-close-to-legal princess. We've got the details on some of the biggest Disney princess secrets out there. Some will warm your heart, and some will change the way you watch your favorite Disney movies forever.

Cinderella was Walt Disney's favorite princess.
Anna is the only Disney princess who has a duet with a villain.
Sleeping Beauty only has 18 lines in the whole movie.
"Part of Your World" was almost cut from The Little Mermaid.
Belle is the only person in her town who wears blue.
Cinderella's shoe size is a 4 1/2.
Jasmine and Mulan are the only Disney princesses who wear pants.
Hercules and Ariel are technically cousins.
The argument over the color of Aurora's dress is based on a real wardrobe squabble.
Beyoncé almost voiced Princess Tiana.
Merida is the only Disney princess who doesn't have an American accent.
Mulan and Princess Tiana are the only left-handed princesses.
Belle is the only Disney princess who has hazel eyes.
Ariel was created as a redhead to differentiate her from the mermaid in Splash.
Sleeping Beauty's Aurora is the only princess who has violet eyes.
The strand of hair that always falls into Belle's face was meant to show she wasn't perfect.
Elsa's ice palace changes color to reflect her feelings.
Cinderella's dress transformation is said to be Walt Disney's favorite piece of animation ever.
Pocahontas and Princess Anna are the only princesses with more than one love interest.
The dance between Prince Adam and Belle at the end of the movie is reused animation from Sleeping Beauty.
Cinderella loses her shoe 3 different times throughout the film.
Belle's personality was inspired by a character from Little Women.
Tiana is the only princess who ever had an official job.
Pocahontas might have had a different sidekick.
Snow White is only 14 years old.
Jasmine is the only Disney princess to kiss a villain.
Elsa is the only princess who isn't a teenager.
Mulan and Belle were the only princesses to encounter snow.
Aurora was the last princess to be created before Walt Disney's death.
Pocahontas is the only Disney princess whose character is based on a real person.
Elsa was originally the villain of Frozen.
