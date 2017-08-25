This Stunning Photo Shoot Shows Disney Princesses and Grown-Up Queens

When designer Nephi Garcia teamed up with photographer Tony Ross for this photo series, the resulting Disney princess photos were simply magical. With the goal of portraying the mother-daughter relationship as princesses, Garcia and Ross created costumes, found sets, and shot the photos with stunning success.

"We initially had many different princesses in mind that we wanted to shoot, and Nephi designed paired dresses that resembled the youth, vibrancy, and life for the daughter, and a much more royal and elegant toned dress for the mother," Ross told A Plus. And maybe the coolest part of the shoot is that all the models were friends of the pair, and all of the mothers were either real mothers or mothers-in-law of the younger princesses, so the shoot was nothing if not completely authentic."

Originally a Mother's Day project created to celebrate the relationship between mothers and daughters, these photos remain relevant for not only mothers and daughters but all families, as they serve as a reminder to cherish your loved ones and find the magic in your life every day.