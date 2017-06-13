You'll Love "Shape of You" Even More When You Hear It as a Pride Anthem

i turned @edsheeran's "Shape Of You" into a Pride Anthem. ♥️ Happy #PrideMonth. Never be ashamed of who you are. 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kAwdMfIQel — chika (@oranicuhh) June 13, 2017

We've seen Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" performed as a supersexy hip-hop dance number and even as a workout routine, but this is our favorite iteration of the song yet. Twenty-year-old musician Chika transformed the catchy song into something so much more: a Pride anthem that celebrates love in all forms.

A snippet of Chika singing the song began circulating on Twitter, and after an enthusiastic reception, the rapper/singer eventually uploaded her full cover to SoundCloud. Give the empowering song a listen, and you'll have it stuck in your head all day!