Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Pride Remix

You'll Love "Shape of You" Even More When You Hear It as a Pride Anthem

We've seen Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" performed as a supersexy hip-hop dance number and even as a workout routine, but this is our favorite iteration of the song yet. Twenty-year-old musician Chika transformed the catchy song into something so much more: a Pride anthem that celebrates love in all forms.

A snippet of Chika singing the song began circulating on Twitter, and after an enthusiastic reception, the rapper/singer eventually uploaded her full cover to SoundCloud. Give the empowering song a listen, and you'll have it stuck in your head all day!

Pride MonthLGBTQEd SheeranViral Videos
