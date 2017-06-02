 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Take 1 Look at This Elderly Man's Instagram Account, and Your Heart Will Instantly Melt
Relationships
Why My Divorce Made Me Happier
Father's Day
10 Cool Father's Day Gifts With Personalized Touches
Humor
The Surprising Stat of People Who Regret a Tattoo, Plus Cringe-Worthy Stories to Match
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Take 1 Look at This Elderly Man's Instagram Account, and Your Heart Will Instantly Melt

If we could follow one Instagram account for the rest of our lives, it would definitely be Geoffrey Walker's. An elderly man in England, Geoffrey shares quotes, photos of his family, and most notably, adorable snapshots of his wife, Pauline — complete with the sweetest captions and even a few emoji every now and then. He was pretty much flying under the radar until a Twitter user decided to spread the word about his account, which catapulted him into viral Instagram fame.

Geoffrey now has quite the well-deserved fan base (more than 18,000 Instagram followers, to be exact!), and we can see why. He's taking relationship goals to a whole new level, making our hearts gush with every single post. Ready to feel all warm and fuzzy inside? Read on for a handful of Geoffrey's most adorable posts to date, and be sure to read the captions!

Related
These Images From #Love on Instagram Will Melt Your Cold, Cold Heart

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Instagram
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Instagram
Animal-Lovers Will Flip Over These Adorable "Purrrmaid" Necklaces
by Terry Carter
Chrissy Teigen Spray Tan Snapchat
Chrissy Teigen
by Victoria Messina
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Shirtless Latino Celebrities
Summer
30 Hot Shirtless Stars You Need to Admire Right Now
by Arianna Davis
Latina Mom Memes
Humor
20 Memes You Won't Understand If You Don't Have a Latina Mom
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds