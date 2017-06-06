10 Feminist Poets Who Will Leave You Stronger Than Before

If you're at all skeptical of your ability to enjoy poetry, I don't blame you. I know I used to be. It's hard not to equate poetry with tough days at school analyzing poems about things that have seemingly nothing to do with us, written by people who died centuries ago and wrote in languages that feel totally foreign. It's a shame how this is often our first impression of poetry. Oh, the ways we could have been healing all this time had we not been so afraid of it.

Because that's what poetry does. It heals. And there is a whole world of contemporary poets out there, putting into words we can understand all the things we've been feeling. Today, poetry is being challenged and subverted by young and achingly feminist voices, here to light a fire in our souls. I'm so glad I gave poetry a chance when I did. The woman I was before I discovered my love for poetry is strikingly different from the woman I am now. She was so much more confused, insecure, and unaware of her power. It's all poetry's fault that I've begun to learn how to hone in on my own strength, especially poetry written by the 10 poets listed here. They have each taught me something only they could have taught me. They have each healed me with their own particular brand of healing. Here is my tribute to them.