Fingerprint Wedding Bands Will Give New Meaning to the Phrase "I Do!"

The shift away from traditional wedding practices continues with a new, modernized wedding trend on the rise: fingerprint wedding bands! Reddit user Im_High_Tech recently uploaded a stunning photo of his sentimental wedding band he got customized with his wife's fingerprints engraved on it, writing,

"Several years ago, I saw some guy made a similar design using wood and I thought it would be great to make my wedding band more unique than the stuff you buy at the store. So I got in contact with a company online that designs custom jewelry, and asked them to make it out of white gold with black plating on the ridges."

In total, the customized wedding band cost "just under a $1,000," according to the Reddit author. And now you're probably wondering how he managed to get an exact replica of his wife's fingerprint transferred onto his wedding band. The thoughtful husband said it took a lot more effort than you might expect. "I did have her dip her thumb into ink like 70 times to get the perfect fingerprint. I then had to photoshop the crap out of it because apparent on a microscopic level, a fingerprint is very messy," he wrote.

As for the design of his wife's ring, Im_High_Tech said he opted to keep things "more traditional," surprising his wife with a wedding ring with three diamonds in the middle.



"This will also be my most prized possession," Im_High_Tech shared about his fingerprint wedding band, and we wouldn't agree more. Nothing says "forever" like wearing your spouse's fingerprint on your own finger, right?