Fingerprint Wedding Bands Will Give New Meaning to the Phrase "I Do!"
Summer
The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs
Relationships
7 Honest Reasons Women Cheat
Tattoos
25 Sexy Rib Tattoos That Will Inspire You to Get Inked

Fingerprint Wedding Bands

Fingerprint Wedding Bands Will Give New Meaning to the Phrase "I Do!"

Her Fingerprint + My Wedding Band from pics

The shift away from traditional wedding practices continues with a new, modernized wedding trend on the rise: fingerprint wedding bands! Reddit user Im_High_Tech recently uploaded a stunning photo of his sentimental wedding band he got customized with his wife's fingerprints engraved on it, writing,

"Several years ago, I saw some guy made a similar design using wood and I thought it would be great to make my wedding band more unique than the stuff you buy at the store. So I got in contact with a company online that designs custom jewelry, and asked them to make it out of white gold with black plating on the ridges."

In total, the customized wedding band cost "just under a $1,000," according to the Reddit author. And now you're probably wondering how he managed to get an exact replica of his wife's fingerprint transferred onto his wedding band. The thoughtful husband said it took a lot more effort than you might expect. "I did have her dip her thumb into ink like 70 times to get the perfect fingerprint. I then had to photoshop the crap out of it because apparent on a microscopic level, a fingerprint is very messy," he wrote.

As for the design of his wife's ring, Im_High_Tech said he opted to keep things "more traditional," surprising his wife with a wedding ring with three diamonds in the middle.

