 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Don't Know If We're More Floored by This Hawaiian Wedding Venue or the Bride's Gown
Sex
Follow the (Zodiac) Signs to Great Sex
Sex
11 Things You Never Knew About Penises
Humor
21 Things I'd Rather Be Doing Than Having a Baby Right Now
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 118  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
We Don't Know If We're More Floored by This Hawaiian Wedding Venue or the Bride's Gown

This is what destination wedding dreams are made of. Australian couple Alana and Nick officially became husband and wife at Maui's Haiku Mill, a stunning, lush venue that turned out to be a memorable holiday location for them and their guests. "We figured we met overseas, were engaged overseas, let's get married overseas, too!" Alana told their photographer.

The couple met on a tour while sailing through the Croatian Islands and decided to wed in Maui, where they got engaged. Nick proposed at sunrise and arranged a Champagne breakfast and engagement photo shoot to follow. He really planned a romantic day out with a picnic lunch by the water and an evening spa trip.

On their big day, the bride completely stole the show. Even though the wedding venue itself will floor you, you won't be able to keep your eyes off of Alana's gorgeous gown. See the photos now!

Related
This Intimate Wedding in the Tuscan Hills of Italy Is the Definition of Romantico

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsMauiHawaiiWedding
Join The Conversation
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Sleepover Party Alternatives
Personal Essay
How to Not Host a Sleepover Party But Still Make Your Child Happy
by Susi May
Wedding at the San Diego Museum of Art
Wedding
The Meaning Behind This Couple's Museum Wedding Venue Is as Sweet as Their Story
by Nicole Yi
Best Resorts in Maui
Travel
5 Resorts You Should Stay at on Maui
by Tara Block
Hot Guys on HGTV
HGTV
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds