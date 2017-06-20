We Don't Know If We're More Floored by This Hawaiian Wedding Venue or the Bride's Gown

This is what destination wedding dreams are made of. Australian couple Alana and Nick officially became husband and wife at Maui's Haiku Mill, a stunning, lush venue that turned out to be a memorable holiday location for them and their guests. "We figured we met overseas, were engaged overseas, let's get married overseas, too!" Alana told their photographer.

The couple met on a tour while sailing through the Croatian Islands and decided to wed in Maui, where they got engaged. Nick proposed at sunrise and arranged a Champagne breakfast and engagement photo shoot to follow. He really planned a romantic day out with a picnic lunch by the water and an evening spa trip.

On their big day, the bride completely stole the show. Even though the wedding venue itself will floor you, you won't be able to keep your eyes off of Alana's gorgeous gown. See the photos now!