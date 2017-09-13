This Is Hands Down the Easiest Way to Dress Up For Halloween

You get into the mood for the Fourth of July, and you kinda-sorta dig the end-of-year spirit, but there's one holiday that you just feel too old for: Halloween. It's fine when you're in the comfort of your own home and you can close the curtains on sugar-high kiddos who are eager to clean you out of your dark chocolate stash, but when you're at work, it may be a little bit harder to excuse yourself from the office costume contest. Do yourself a favor this year. Rather than being the "anti" girl who refuses to put on a costume, get a pair of fun earrings. Or if you love the holiday and are already planning out your costume, then take things to a whole 'nother level by including jewelry. Here are our favorite Halloween earrings.