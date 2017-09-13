 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Is Hands Down the Easiest Way to Dress Up For Halloween

You get into the mood for the Fourth of July, and you kinda-sorta dig the end-of-year spirit, but there's one holiday that you just feel too old for: Halloween. It's fine when you're in the comfort of your own home and you can close the curtains on sugar-high kiddos who are eager to clean you out of your dark chocolate stash, but when you're at work, it may be a little bit harder to excuse yourself from the office costume contest. Do yourself a favor this year. Rather than being the "anti" girl who refuses to put on a costume, get a pair of fun earrings. Or if you love the holiday and are already planning out your costume, then take things to a whole 'nother level by including jewelry. Here are our favorite Halloween earrings.

Alexander McQueen
“Queen and King" Skeleton Earrings
$595
from Alexander McQueen
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Earrings
NOVICA Earrings
Witch's Cat
$44.95 $24.99
from NOVICA
Buy Now See more NOVICA Earrings
Kohl's Earrings
Ghost & Jack-o'-Lantern Drop Earrings
$12 $7.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Earrings
Betsey Johnson
Crystal Halloween Cat Stud Earrings
$32
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Earrings
Kohl's Earrings
Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Drop Earrings
$10 $7
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Earrings
Kohl's Earrings
Flying Witch Halloween Earrings
$12 $7.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Earrings
Mam
MAM' Halloween Earrings Ghost Orbit
$46
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Mam Earrings
Kohl's Earrings
Black Cat & Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Earrings
$12 $8.40
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Earrings
Kohl's Earrings
Spider Halloween Earrings
$12 $8.40
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Earrings
Kohl's Earrings
Skeleton Halloween Earrings
$12 $7.20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Earrings
Cat Earrings
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Candy Corn Earrings
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Alexander McQueen “Queen and King" Skeleton Earrings
Witch's Cat
Ghost & Jack-o'-Lantern Drop Earrings
Betsey Johnson Crystal Halloween Cat Stud Earrings
Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Drop Earrings
Flying Witch Halloween Earrings
Mam MAM' Halloween Earrings Ghost Orbit
Black Cat & Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Earrings
Spider Halloween Earrings
Skeleton Halloween Earrings
Cat Earrings
Candy Corn Earrings
Start Slideshow
Shopping GuideHalloween CostumesHalloweenJewelry
Shop Story
Read Story
Alexander McQueen
“Queen and King" Skeleton Earrings
from Alexander McQueen
$595
NOVICA
Witch's Cat
from NOVICA
$44.95$24.99
Kohl's
Ghost & Jack-o'-Lantern Drop Earrings
from Kohl's
$12$7.20
Betsey Johnson
Crystal Halloween Cat Stud Earrings
from Lord & Taylor
$32
Kohl's
Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Drop Earrings
from Kohl's
$10$7
Kohl's
Flying Witch Halloween Earrings
from Kohl's
$12$7.20
Mam
MAM' Halloween Earrings Ghost Orbit
from shoptiques.com
$46
Kohl's
Black Cat & Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Earrings
from Kohl's
$12$8.40
Kohl's
Spider Halloween Earrings
from Kohl's
$12$8.40
Kohl's
Skeleton Halloween Earrings
from Kohl's
$12$7.20
Cat Earrings
from etsy.com
$25
Candy Corn Earrings
from etsy.com
$12
Shop More
Betsey Johnson Earrings SHOP MORE
Betsey Johnson
Flower Child Imitation Pearl Bug Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom Rack
$30$14.97
Betsey Johnson
Gold-Tone Multi-Stone Mystical Sea Motif Mismatch Earrings
from Macy's
$45
Betsey Johnson
Flower Child Daisy Hoop Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom Rack
$45$19.97
Betsey Johnson
Rhinestone Feather Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom Rack
$25$10.97
Betsey Johnson
Flower Cluster Stud Earrings
from Nordstrom Rack
$30$14.97
Kohl's Earrings SHOP MORE
Kohl's
Silver Plated Hoop Earrings
from Kohl's
$25$10
Mudd
Silver Tone Beaded & Textured Disc Drop Earring Set
from Kohl's
$14$8.40
JLO by Jennifer Lopez
Geometric Filigree Disc Drop Earrings
from Kohl's
$12$7.80
Kohl's
Yellow Beaded Cluster Drop Earrings
from Kohl's
$14$9.09
Apt. 9
Graduated Pear Hoop Drop Earrings
from Kohl's
$10$6.50
Mam Earrings SHOP MORE
Mam
MAM' Mardi Gras Earrings
from shoptiques.com
$49
Mam
MAM' Red Clip-Earrings
from shoptiques.com
$42
Mam
MAM' Beach Ball Clip Earrings
from shoptiques.com
$46
Mam
MAM' Green Statement Earrings
from shoptiques.com
$42
Mam
MAM' Halloween Earrings Ghost Orbit
from shoptiques.com
$46
Kohl's Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
20 Last-Minute White Elephant Gifts You'll Want, Too — All Under $15
by Aemilia Madden
Holiday Living
We're Not Horsin' Around — These Are the Best Gifts For Your Friends Who Love to Ride
by Hedy Phillips
Michelle Obama
The 1 Thing You Never Expected Michelle Obama to Wear
by Aemilia Madden
Spring Fashion
Accent Your Cinco de Mayo Outfit With Cool Statement Earrings — 50 Pairs Under $50!
by Marisa Tom
Betsey Johnson Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Living
70 Gifts For the Cat-Lover in Your Life — All Under $25
by Hedy Phillips
Cats
25 Gifts For Cat-Lovers Under $25
by Samantha Netkin paid for by Meow Mix
Celebrity Style
This Everyday Accessory Slowly Yet Surely Took Over 2016
by Samantha Sutton
Holiday Fashion
35 Pretty Pieces of Jewelry No Fashion Girl Can Resist, and All Under $100
by Marina Liao
Betsey Johnson Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
themeghanjones
articletowear
tiaperciballi
courtneyfashionista
Kohl's Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
oliveandtate_
samgrams
bree.at.last
samgrams
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds