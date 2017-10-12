Put a Spell on Someone With 31 Halloween Love Songs

 Skip Nav
This Halloween, get down with your bad self with our bewitching playlist. We hand-picked 31 haunting love songs for the spooktacular holiday that range from old-school classics to modern pop hits. So if you're looking to cast a spell on anyone today, get those bones grooving to these saucy, spooky songs. (And get the Spotify playlist below!)

  1. "Love Potion #9," The Searchers
  2. "I Put a Spell on You," Screamin' Jay Hawkins
  3. "Howlin' For You," The Black Keys
  4. "Witchcraft," Frank Sinatra
  5. "Black No. 1," Type O Negative
  6. "Castin' My Spell," Johnny Otis
  7. "What's a Girl to Do?" Bat For Lashes
  8. "My Body's a Zombie For You," Dead Man's Bones
  9. "Witch," The Bird and the Bee
  10. "Monster," Lady Gaga
  11. "Black Magic Woman," Fleetwood Mac
  12. "Howl," Florence + the Machine
  13. "Bad Things," Jace Everett
  14. "She Wolf," Shakira
  15. "Vampire," John & Jehn
  16. "Witchy Woman," Eagles
  17. "Gloomy Sunday," Billie Holiday
  18. "Skeleton Song," Kate Nash
  19. "She Blinded Me With Science," Thomas Dolby
  20. "Lil' Devil," The Cult
  21. "Love Song For a Vampire," Annie Lennox
  22. "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," Susan Sarandon
  23. "Zombie Dance," The Cramps
  24. "E.T.," Katy Perry
  25. "Strange Brew," Cream
  26. "I'm Your Boogie Man," KC & the Sunshine Band
  27. "Abracadabra," Steve Miller Band
  28. "Little Ghost," White Stripes
  29. "Sally's Song," Catherine O'Hara and Chris Boardman
  30. "Disturbia," Rihanna
  31. "Strange and Beautiful (I'll Put a Spell on You)," Aqualung

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app:

