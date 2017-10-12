Put a Spell on Someone With 31 Halloween Love Songs

This Halloween, get down with your bad self with our bewitching playlist. We hand-picked 31 haunting love songs for the spooktacular holiday that range from old-school classics to modern pop hits. So if you're looking to cast a spell on anyone today, get those bones grooving to these saucy, spooky songs. (And get the Spotify playlist below!)

"Love Potion #9," The Searchers "I Put a Spell on You," Screamin' Jay Hawkins "Howlin' For You," The Black Keys "Witchcraft," Frank Sinatra "Black No. 1," Type O Negative "Castin' My Spell," Johnny Otis "What's a Girl to Do?" Bat For Lashes "My Body's a Zombie For You," Dead Man's Bones "Witch," The Bird and the Bee "Monster," Lady Gaga "Black Magic Woman," Fleetwood Mac "Howl," Florence + the Machine "Bad Things," Jace Everett "She Wolf," Shakira "Vampire," John & Jehn "Witchy Woman," Eagles "Gloomy Sunday," Billie Holiday "Skeleton Song," Kate Nash "She Blinded Me With Science," Thomas Dolby "Lil' Devil," The Cult "Love Song For a Vampire," Annie Lennox "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," Susan Sarandon "Zombie Dance," The Cramps "E.T.," Katy Perry "Strange Brew," Cream "I'm Your Boogie Man," KC & the Sunshine Band "Abracadabra," Steve Miller Band "Little Ghost," White Stripes "Sally's Song," Catherine O'Hara and Chris Boardman "Disturbia," Rihanna "Strange and Beautiful (I'll Put a Spell on You)," Aqualung

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app: