Halloween Love Songs
Put a Spell on Someone With 31 Halloween Love Songs
This Halloween, get down with your bad self with our bewitching playlist. We hand-picked 31 haunting love songs for the spooktacular holiday that range from old-school classics to modern pop hits. So if you're looking to cast a spell on anyone today, get those bones grooving to these saucy, spooky songs. (And get the Spotify playlist below!)
- "Love Potion #9," The Searchers
- "I Put a Spell on You," Screamin' Jay Hawkins
- "Howlin' For You," The Black Keys
- "Witchcraft," Frank Sinatra
- "Black No. 1," Type O Negative
- "Castin' My Spell," Johnny Otis
- "What's a Girl to Do?" Bat For Lashes
- "My Body's a Zombie For You," Dead Man's Bones
- "Witch," The Bird and the Bee
- "Monster," Lady Gaga
- "Black Magic Woman," Fleetwood Mac
- "Howl," Florence + the Machine
- "Bad Things," Jace Everett
- "She Wolf," Shakira
- "Vampire," John & Jehn
- "Witchy Woman," Eagles
- "Gloomy Sunday," Billie Holiday
- "Skeleton Song," Kate Nash
- "She Blinded Me With Science," Thomas Dolby
- "Lil' Devil," The Cult
- "Love Song For a Vampire," Annie Lennox
- "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," Susan Sarandon
- "Zombie Dance," The Cramps
- "E.T.," Katy Perry
- "Strange Brew," Cream
- "I'm Your Boogie Man," KC & the Sunshine Band
- "Abracadabra," Steve Miller Band
- "Little Ghost," White Stripes
- "Sally's Song," Catherine O'Hara and Chris Boardman
- "Disturbia," Rihanna
- "Strange and Beautiful (I'll Put a Spell on You)," Aqualung
To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app:
