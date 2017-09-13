Harry Potter Couples Tattoos
21 Matching Harry Potter Tattoos For Couples Who Will "Always" Stay Together
Couples who share a mutual love for Harry Potter are bound to stay together, always. If you and your significant other want to pay homage to the series, we've found magical tattoo inspiration, from matching Deathly Hallows symbols to Patronuses. See 21 ideas ahead for you and the Lily to your James.
