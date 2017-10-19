This Couple's Romantic Save-the-Date Photos in Hawaii Will Make You Want to Go ASAP

Rather than your typical romantic save-the-date photos on the beach, Taylor and Ryan wanted something a little more offbeat. The couple chose to have an adventurous engagement session in the Hawaiian jungles instead and showed another side of the beautiful islands. They walked through lush landscapes and weren't afraid to get their feet wet when crossing streams. And they of course couldn't leave without taking some breathtaking shots by the ocean. See their photos and prepare to want to visit Maui ASAP.