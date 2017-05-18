 Skip Nav
These Historically Accurate Disney Princesses Are STUNNING

These Historically Accurate Disney Princesses Are STUNNING

Update:

Illustrator Claire Hummel recently posted this new version of Belle (pictured here) in honor of it being five years since she drew these historical Disney princesses. She writes,

"I have no idea how it's been this long — I feel like I drew some of these yesterday – but it seemed as good an opportunity as any to revisit Belle now that I'm five years older and wiser. And now that I'm way more into the 1780s/90s. I drew that original Belle on a whim, fueled by my sister's time working as a costumed interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg, and assuming it would be a one-off piece. In the long run, despite all their now egregious flaws, I owe this series for some pretty cool jobs, meeting a ton of cool people, developing an unexpectedly voracious appetite for historical fashion, and eating a fair amount of humble pie along the way. Thanks to everyone who stuck with me over the past five years, and here's to way more historical fashion in the years to come I can't even put into words how lovely y'all've been."

Original post:

Just like modern-day princess Kate Middleton, Belle, Ariel, Snow White, and other Disney princesses have made their own iconic fashion statements. Illustrator Claire Hummel wondered about the historical accuracy of these cartoon creations, so she decided to do some research and give each princess a makeover based on what she learned.

According to Claire, some princesses were easier than others. Of Snow White, she told Flavorwire, it "is pretty easy to pinpoint in 16th-century Germany. Not that the film is accurate, but the clues are there." Others were more challenging. Claire explained: "The Little Mermaid is hard to place from a time period standpoint — Grimsby's wearing a Georgian getup, Ariel's pink dress with the slashed sleeves subscribes to several eras from the Renaissance to the 1840s, Eric is . . . Eric. I went with Ariel's wedding dress as a starting point since those gigantic leg-o-mutton sleeves (so embarrassingly popular in '80s wedding fashion) were a great starting point for an 1890s evening gown."

Click through to see some of our favorites!

NostalgiaDisney PrincessesPrincessDisneyHistoryArtWomen
RoaringSilence RoaringSilence 3 years
This is very cool! And Disney wasn't too far off :)
lizlee89 lizlee89 5 years
zeze, if you go to the artist's website, she includes Pocahantas and Jasmine, as well as Harley Quinn (from Batman) and Sailor Moon!
lizlee89 lizlee89 5 years
This combines two of my favorite things - history and fashion (not to mention princesses). I love this!
claire-culbertson claire-culbertson 5 years
This is so interesting! I love it!
zeze zeze 5 years
I wish she would have done Jasmine, Mulan or Pocahontas, I would have loved to see a culturally different look.
Ineedclarity Ineedclarity 5 years
These are so cool. Going to check out her booth at Comic-con this weekend.
whats-her-name whats-her-name 5 years
LOVE this
