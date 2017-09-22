 Skip Nav
Wedding
33 Ways to Keep Everyone Warm and Dry at Your Fall or Winter Wedding
Nostalgia
Be a '90s Girl in a '90s World This Halloween
Women
18 Vagina Facts You Really, Really Need to Know
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Warning: You May Get Heart Palpitations After Checking Out This Sexy Brazilian Doctor

You might want to grab some Windex because we just found a sexy hunk who's about to fog up your screen with his steamy good looks. Meet Gabriel Prado — er, Dr. Gabriel Prado, that is. He's a Brazilian neurologist with a blindingly bright smile and abs that could grate an entire wheel of cheese. We usually hate visiting the doctor, but we'd be more than willing to book monthly weekly appointments if this dreamboat was our healthcare provider. If you're in need of an eye-candy-filled break from life, read on to scope out 21 heart-palpitation-inducing pictures Gabriel has shared with his loads of Instagram followers.

Related
These 33 Hot Man Selfies Will Make You Pass Out

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
InstagramEye CandySex
Join The Conversation
Advice
"Before-Play" Is the Solo Pregame That Could Boost Your Sex Life
by Nicole Yi
Sexy Costumes For Women
Halloween
69 Sexy Costume Ideas For Your Hottest Halloween Yet
by Hilary White
Vagina Facts
Women
18 Vagina Facts You Really, Really Need to Know
by Gigi Engle
Best Edible Massage Oil
Advice
by Nicole Yi
Sexy Harry Potter Guy Boudoir Shoot
Harry Potter
This Sexy Harry Potter Photo Shoot Is Hotter Than the Goblet of Fire
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds