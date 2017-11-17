10 Ways to Get Through the Holidays as a Single Woman Without a Meltdown

As a single woman, you know the scene all too well: you're sitting at the Thanksgiving table, and your grandmother wants to know when you'll finally find a nice partner to settle down with. At your annual Christmas Eve party, your mother finds a way to bring up her lack of grandchildren to the group. You're solo at the office holiday party; you go sans date to your best friend's cookie exchange. And forget New Year's Eve — the only thing you're kissing at midnight is your pillow.

But times have changed, and women don't need to sit at home and dwell on their lack of partners or put a ring on THAT finger to silence the crowd. Women have careers, buy homes, maintain apartments, and some are happy being alone. Check out these ways to make sure you don't let the holiday blues — or Grandma — get you down this season.