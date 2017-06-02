 Skip Nav
Add a Little Nostalgia to Your Life With These JanSport Disney Backpacks

If there are two things that come to mind when we think of our childhood, it's JanSport backpacks and fun-filled trips to Disney. But now that our passion for Disney has only increased through the years, the popular backpack company has released an incredible collection that lets us show our love for the characters wherever we go. You don't even need to take vacation days to experience the magic of the first-ever JanSport Disney collection!

The bags range from $44-$90 and feature some of our favorite characters alongside beautiful patterns. Think: Minnie Mouse with roses and Mickey Mouse on a tropical background. Keep reading to see the backpacks, and make sure to shop the collection ASAP.

Image Source: YouTube user JanSport
Disney High Stakes in Space Walk ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Space Walk ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Space Walk
$50
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney High Stakes in Forest Camp ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Forest Camp ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Forest Camp
$50
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney High Stakes in Super Cute Minnie ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Super Cute Minnie ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Super Cute Minnie
$50
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney High Stakes in Tropical Mickey ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Tropical Mickey ($50)

Disney High Stakes in Tropical Mickey
$50
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Super FX in Minnie White Bow Dot ($55)

Disney Super FX in Minnie White Bow Dot ($55)

Disney Super FX in Minnie White Bow Dot
$55
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Right Pack SE Backpack in Minnie White Houndstooth ($80)

Disney Right Pack SE Backpack in Minnie White Houndstooth ($80)

Disney Right Pack SE Backpack in Minnie White Houndstooth
$80
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Superbreak in Day in the Park ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Day in the Park ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Day in the Park
$44
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Superbreak in Blooming Minnie ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Blooming Minnie ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Blooming Minnie
$44
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Superbreak in Minnie Tiny Floral ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Minnie Tiny Floral ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Minnie Tiny Floral
$44
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Superbreak in Grey Rabbit Mickey Sketch ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Grey Rabbit Mickey Sketch ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Grey Rabbit Mickey Sketch
$44
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Superbreak in Gang Dot ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Gang Dot ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Gang Dot
$44
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Superbreak in Fab Shadow ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Fab Shadow ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Fab Shadow
$44
from jansport.com
Buy Now
Disney Superbreak in Hide and Seek ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Hide and Seek ($44)

Disney Superbreak in Hide and Seek
$44
from jansport.com
Buy Now
NostalgiaDisneyBackpack
