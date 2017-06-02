Add a Little Nostalgia to Your Life With These JanSport Disney Backpacks

If there are two things that come to mind when we think of our childhood, it's JanSport backpacks and fun-filled trips to Disney. But now that our passion for Disney has only increased through the years, the popular backpack company has released an incredible collection that lets us show our love for the characters wherever we go. You don't even need to take vacation days to experience the magic of the first-ever JanSport Disney collection!

The bags range from $44-$90 and feature some of our favorite characters alongside beautiful patterns. Think: Minnie Mouse with roses and Mickey Mouse on a tropical background. Keep reading to see the backpacks, and make sure to shop the collection ASAP.