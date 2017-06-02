6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Love Nostalgia JanSport Disney Backpacks Add a Little Nostalgia to Your Life With These JanSport Disney Backpacks June 2, 2017 by Perri Konecky 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If there are two things that come to mind when we think of our childhood, it's JanSport backpacks and fun-filled trips to Disney. But now that our passion for Disney has only increased through the years, the popular backpack company has released an incredible collection that lets us show our love for the characters wherever we go. You don't even need to take vacation days to experience the magic of the first-ever JanSport Disney collection! The bags range from $44-$90 and feature some of our favorite characters alongside beautiful patterns. Think: Minnie Mouse with roses and Mickey Mouse on a tropical background. Keep reading to see the backpacks, and make sure to shop the collection ASAP. Image Source: YouTube user JanSport Disney High Stakes in Space Walk ($50) Disney High Stakes in Space Walk $50 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney High Stakes in Forest Camp ($50) Disney High Stakes in Forest Camp $50 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney High Stakes in Super Cute Minnie ($50) Disney High Stakes in Super Cute Minnie $50 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney High Stakes in Tropical Mickey ($50) Disney High Stakes in Tropical Mickey $50 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Super FX in Minnie White Bow Dot ($55) Disney Super FX in Minnie White Bow Dot $55 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Right Pack SE Backpack in Minnie White Houndstooth ($80) Disney Right Pack SE Backpack in Minnie White Houndstooth $80 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Superbreak in Day in the Park ($44) Disney Superbreak in Day in the Park $44 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Superbreak in Blooming Minnie ($44) Disney Superbreak in Blooming Minnie $44 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Superbreak in Minnie Tiny Floral ($44) Disney Superbreak in Minnie Tiny Floral $44 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Superbreak in Grey Rabbit Mickey Sketch ($44) Disney Superbreak in Grey Rabbit Mickey Sketch $44 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Superbreak in Gang Dot ($44) Disney Superbreak in Gang Dot $44 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Superbreak in Fab Shadow ($44) Disney Superbreak in Fab Shadow $44 from jansport.com Buy Now Disney Superbreak in Hide and Seek ($44) Disney Superbreak in Hide and Seek $44 from jansport.com Buy Now Share this post NostalgiaDisneyBackpack