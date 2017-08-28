The Real Hero of the Game of Thrones Finale Was Jon Snow's Butt

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven, episode seven.

Simply put, Jon Snow's ass stole the entire show. While my emotions were admittedly all over the place during the epic boat sex scene with Daenerys on the Game of Thrones season seven finale, all thoughts shuttered to a screaming halt when Jon turned over and bared his butt in all its glory. The tune of Major Lazer's "Bubble Butt" immediately jumped to mind, and I felt it was my duty to further examine the ass-pect of Jon's physique that had me forgetting all about the major reveal. Aegon Targeryen, who? Here are literally just a bunch of GIFs of Jon's butt, because we deserve this.