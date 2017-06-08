LGBTQ Pride Month Spotify Playlist 2017
24 Songs That Will Add Some Oomph to Your LGBTQ Pride Month Celebration
If you're planning on celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year, you're going to need some music. The best way to march through a parade, turn up with your friends, or dance alone in your bedroom is with a solid playlist of fun, upbeat, current pop songs, and luckily for you, we've compiled exactly that. We've taken some of the most popular songs of the past few years — including jams from some of our favorite LGBTQ-identifying artists — and put them into a handy-dandy Pride playlist. So go ahead and splash on your most colorful outfit, pump that volume up, and get started.
- "Cut to the Feeling," Carly Rae Jepsen
- "Do It Again," Robyn & Röyksopp
- "Green Light (Chromeo Remix)," Lorde
- "The Cure," Lady Gaga
- "Ain't My Fault," Zara Larsson
- "The Greatest (feat. Kendrick Lamar)," Sia
- "Into You," Ariana Grande
- "Bad Liar," Selena Gomez
- "Work B*tch," Britney Spears
- "3 AM (Pull Up) (feat. MØ)," Charli XCX
- "Love Myself," Hailee Steinfeld
- "Beautiful (feat. Superfruit)," Betty Who
- "IDGAF," Dua Lipa
- "Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams)," Daft Punk
- "Freak," Little Mix
- "Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)," Halsey
- "Chanel," Frank Ocean
- "Work From Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," Fifth Harmony
- "Your Song," Rita Ora
- "Daddy Lessons," Beyoncé and The Dixie Chicks
- "Malibu," Miley Cyrus
- "Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)," Katy Perry
- "Youth (Gryffin Remix)," Troye Sivan
- "We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)," Rihanna
Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!
