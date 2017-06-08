24 Songs That Will Add Some Oomph to Your LGBTQ Pride Month Celebration

If you're planning on celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year, you're going to need some music. The best way to march through a parade, turn up with your friends, or dance alone in your bedroom is with a solid playlist of fun, upbeat, current pop songs, and luckily for you, we've compiled exactly that. We've taken some of the most popular songs of the past few years — including jams from some of our favorite LGBTQ-identifying artists — and put them into a handy-dandy Pride playlist. So go ahead and splash on your most colorful outfit, pump that volume up, and get started.

"Cut to the Feeling," Carly Rae Jepsen "Do It Again," Robyn & Röyksopp "Green Light (Chromeo Remix)," Lorde "The Cure," Lady Gaga "Ain't My Fault," Zara Larsson "The Greatest (feat. Kendrick Lamar)," Sia "Into You," Ariana Grande "Bad Liar," Selena Gomez "Work B*tch," Britney Spears "3 AM (Pull Up) (feat. MØ)," Charli XCX "Love Myself," Hailee Steinfeld "Beautiful (feat. Superfruit)," Betty Who "IDGAF," Dua Lipa "Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams)," Daft Punk "Freak," Little Mix "Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)," Halsey "Chanel," Frank Ocean "Work From Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," Fifth Harmony "Your Song," Rita Ora "Daddy Lessons," Beyoncé and The Dixie Chicks "Malibu," Miley Cyrus "Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)," Katy Perry "Youth (Gryffin Remix)," Troye Sivan "We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)," Rihanna

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!