 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
24 Songs That Will Add Some Oomph to Your LGBTQ Pride Month Celebration
Relationships
Do NOT Commit to a Serious Relationship Until You Ask These 38 Questions
Sex
Porn Can Be Good For You (and the World) — Here's Why
Relationships
My Ex Replaced Me With a Victoria's Secret Model

LGBTQ Pride Month Spotify Playlist 2017

24 Songs That Will Add Some Oomph to Your LGBTQ Pride Month Celebration

If you're planning on celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month this year, you're going to need some music. The best way to march through a parade, turn up with your friends, or dance alone in your bedroom is with a solid playlist of fun, upbeat, current pop songs, and luckily for you, we've compiled exactly that. We've taken some of the most popular songs of the past few years — including jams from some of our favorite LGBTQ-identifying artists — and put them into a handy-dandy Pride playlist. So go ahead and splash on your most colorful outfit, pump that volume up, and get started.

  1. "Cut to the Feeling," Carly Rae Jepsen
  2. "Do It Again," Robyn & Röyksopp
  3. "Green Light (Chromeo Remix)," Lorde
  4. "The Cure," Lady Gaga
  5. "Ain't My Fault," Zara Larsson
  6. "The Greatest (feat. Kendrick Lamar)," Sia
  7. "Into You," Ariana Grande
  8. "Bad Liar," Selena Gomez
  9. "Work B*tch," Britney Spears
  10. "3 AM (Pull Up) (feat. MØ)," Charli XCX
  11. "Love Myself," Hailee Steinfeld
  12. "Beautiful (feat. Superfruit)," Betty Who
  13. "IDGAF," Dua Lipa
  14. "Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams)," Daft Punk
  15. "Freak," Little Mix
  16. "Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)," Halsey
  17. "Chanel," Frank Ocean
  18. "Work From Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," Fifth Harmony
  19. "Your Song," Rita Ora
  20. "Daddy Lessons," Beyoncé and The Dixie Chicks
  21. "Malibu," Miley Cyrus
  22. "Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)," Katy Perry
  23. "Youth (Gryffin Remix)," Troye Sivan
  24. "We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)," Rihanna

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Image Source: Flickr user Guillaume Paumier
Join the conversation
Popsugar PridePride MonthLGBTQSpotifyMusic
Join The Conversation
Music
You Have to Hear Britney Spears Singing "Toxic" Without Autotune
by India Yaffe
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Perform at 2017 CMT Awards
Music
by Monica Sisavat
Urban Decay Naked Heat Blogger Photos
Urban Decay
by Lauren Levinson
Brad Goreski LGBTQ Pride Personal Essay
Popsugar Pride
I Found the Love of My Life — and I've Never Taken It For Granted
by Brad Goreski
Netflix Romance Movies June 2017
Romantic Comedies
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds