Thanks to Special Glasses, This Legally Blind Man Was Able to Redo His Wedding and See His Wife

A couple's "first look" was given new meaning at Andrew and Kelli Airey's wedding, 15 years after they first said "I do." Andrew was born with an eye condition called Stargardt's disease, and what were initially blind spots quickly progressed, turning him legally blind. With central vision loss, he can see objects but they appear fuzzy and lack detail, which prevented Andrew from enjoying his wedding day to its full potential.

"Did I fully appreciate everything on that wedding day with my eyesight or lack thereof?" Andrew said in the video above. "No, you can't see the detail of the beauty of a veil or the details of someone's face."

But thanks to special pair of glasses called eSight, Andrew was able to see his wife clearly after fundraising $10,000 to purchase them, according to ABC. Before then, he had to rely on magnifying glasses and Kelli to navigate. The emotional moment he put them on and looked at his wife instantly brought him (and us) to tears. "I can see your whole face," he told Kelli in the video. "I can see your eyebrows and your eyes."

The couple then re-created their wedding day, though this time, Andrew clearly saw Kelli walking down the aisle. Their second nuptials were even more special because Andrew, who was also color blind before, could see the sparkles in Kelli's veil and their daughters' faces so vividly.

Grab some tissues and watch the touching video above for yourself.
Image Source: Unsplash / Mélanie Villeneuve
