This Couple's Awesome Library Wedding Was One For the Books!

Book-lovers, prepare to see the wedding of your dreams. Rachel and Rob met over their love for books and coffee, so it only seemed perfect that they tie the knot in a library. The two held their wedding at Minneapolis Central Library in Minnesota and sprinkled in literary details throughout their big day. On top of creating bookmark wedding programs and centerpieces out of stacked books, the bride's bouquet, shoes, and clutch were also made of pages. At the end of the night, the newlyweds cut into their rainbow layered cake — it was definitely one for the books!

See their awesome photos ahead.

