Lisa Frank Products For Adults
18 Lisa Frank Products That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
18 Lisa Frank Products That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again
Lisa Frank's delightfully loud patterns and colors will never go out of style — at least, for us millennials. We went from carrying her bright Trapper Keepers to classes at school to splashing her prints onto our bodies now that we're old enough. Needless to say, our love for her will never die, which is why Lisa Frank's products are aging right along with us so we can keep them in our lives. Keep reading for all the Lisa Frank picks you need to transport you right back to the '90s.
0previous images
-13more images