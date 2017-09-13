 Skip Nav
18 Lisa Frank Products That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

Lisa Frank's delightfully loud patterns and colors will never go out of style — at least, for us millennials. We went from carrying her bright Trapper Keepers to classes at school to splashing her prints onto our bodies now that we're old enough. Needless to say, our love for her will never die, which is why Lisa Frank's products are aging right along with us so we can keep them in our lives. Keep reading for all the Lisa Frank picks you need to transport you right back to the '90s.

Lisa Frank "Wildside" Bedding Set
$44
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Blending Brush
$5
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Skye Crop Top
$50
Buy Now
Lisa Frank 3-in-1 Stereo Combo Pack
$27
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Forrest Simple Dress
$90
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Flip-Flops
$18
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Power Stick
$14
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Unicorn Leggings
$60
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Official Brand Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper
$224
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Compact Mirror Speaker
$8
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Stereo Headphones With Mic
$25
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Mini Backpack
$48
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Flamingo Sweatshirt
$85
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Skye White Sole Low Tops
$100
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Lips Black Ankle Socks
$20
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Ballet Bunny Tee
$16
Buy Now
Lisa Frank Skye Crop Top
from
$50
