Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
Read 'Em and Weep! 49 Tattoos Inspired by Famous Books
The things we read in the books we love often stay with us for a long time, but for some, they stay forever — literally. Tattoos based on books are a beautiful way of keeping our favorite literary memories, characters, and quotes alive even after we've turned the last page. We've rounded up some artistic interpretations of famous works — from the Harry Potter and Hunger Games series to Pride and Prejudice and The Little Prince. Read 'em and weep!