Successful Couples Swear by This Practical Secret to a Happy and Long Relationship

Long-term relationships have their ups and downs. But based on my experience, the book The Five Love Languages, written by relationship therapist Dr. Gary Chapman, actually provides a helpful roadmap for a lasting and happy relationship. Here's the premise: each person experiences and expresses love in different ways, known as a love lanugage. Those include words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch. Fulfilling relationships occur when a partner expresses love in their partner's primary love language. Breakdowns, on the other hand, happen when one partner gives love in the wrong language. For example: your partner buys you expensive jewelry (receiving gifts), but all you really want is a nice dinner out so you can reconnect (quality time).

According to the book, couples should figure out their primary love languages and share the results. This quiz is a great place to start. Once you know each other's love languages, you can be mindful of expressing love in a way your partner can accept it. If it sounds easier said than done, here's a breakdown of each lanugage and some concrete ways you can "speak" it.