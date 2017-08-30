If Ms. Frizzle Was Your Hero Growing Up, You Need These 16 Magic School Bus Products

Sorry, former teachers — we learned everything we needed to know from a fictional cartoon character named Ms. Frizzle. The Magic School Bus was an educational series that reminds millennials of one very important thing: the times in school when teachers let us watch TV at school! And also, science. Ms. Frizzle was an eccentric teacher who made us all excited to learn, and as adults, we are just now realizing how badass she was. We rounded up 16 products that will remind you of the good old days — and will most definitely pull at your nostalgic heartstrings.