Relationships
12 Pieces of Brutally Honest Love Advice For Your Friends Who Need to Hear It
Sex
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time
Tattoos
37 Tiny Tattoos For Big-Time Besties
If Ms. Frizzle Was Your Hero Growing Up, You Need These 16 Magic School Bus Products

Sorry, former teachers — we learned everything we needed to know from a fictional cartoon character named Ms. Frizzle. The Magic School Bus was an educational series that reminds millennials of one very important thing: the times in school when teachers let us watch TV at school! And also, science. Ms. Frizzle was an eccentric teacher who made us all excited to learn, and as adults, we are just now realizing how badass she was. We rounded up 16 products that will remind you of the good old days — and will most definitely pull at your nostalgic heartstrings.

Frizzle T-Shirt ($20)
Lightning Bolt Earrings ($13)
Magic School Bus Sticker ($6)
Screwdriver Earrings ($11)
Take Chances, Make Mistakes, Get Messy! Ms. Frizzle Quote ($8)
Lost in Space Dress ($46)
"Make Mistakes" Ms. Frizzle Stamp ($16)
Mrs. Frizzle Pin ($10)
Ms. Frizzle Quote Shirt ($20)
Magic School Bus Necklace ($17)
Ms. Frizzle Phone Case ($35)
What Would Frizzle Do? Mug ($4)
Ms. Frizzle Brooch ($16)
Electric Blue Guitar Earrings ($11)
"How I Roll" Sticker ($6)
Ms. Frizzle Quote Art ($4)
