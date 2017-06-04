 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This "Nightmare" Wedding Story Has the Internet Outraged For Good Reason
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
Sex
The Eggplant Emoji Vibrator Is Weirdly Cute, and It's Sending an Empowering Message
Relationships
5 Important Love Lessons All Women Need to Know (and Follow!)

Man Interrupted Wedding to Propose to Girlfriend

This "Nightmare" Wedding Story Has the Internet Outraged For Good Reason

Wedding etiquette has become more relaxed and less traditional over the years, but what one man did at his best friend's wedding is being widely viewed as disrespectful across social media. According to a recent submission on Slate's "Dear Prudence" relationship column, one woman says her husband's best friend/best man "Jack" proposed to his girlfriend "Jane" in the middle of her wedding!

"The entire atmosphere felt moving. So moving in fact that John stopped midceremony to propose to his longtime girlfriend, "Jane," and reveal her pregnancy," the anonymous woman recalled. "I couldn't even hear the vows my husband wrote or the rest of the ceremony over the noise of Jane's happy sobs, her very surprised family who were also guests, and people seated nearby congratulating her."

If that weren't horrific enough, what Jack did later that evening was the icing on the cake. No pun intended. "When John gave his toast, he apologized for being caught up in the moment, and then proceeded to talk about he and Jane's future with nary a mention of us."

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman in question asked if she and her husband were "angry over nothing" or were they justified for wanting to end their friendship with "John". It didn't take long for the internet to weigh in with their (passionate) thoughts on the awkward ordeal. Check out some of the reactions to the now-viral wedding nightmare ahead.

Related
7 Things Guests Should Never, Ever Do at Weddings

Image Source: Matheus Ferrero
Join the conversation
Wedding GuestsWedding EtiquetteTwitterWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Advice
5 Tips For Surviving Wedding Dress Shopping With a Friend
by Tara Block
Bridesmaid Etiquette
Advice
Listen Up, Brides: Here Are the 9 Rules of Bridesmaid Etiquette
by Ashley Paige
Blogger Shows Belly Outline on Instagram
Body Positivity
This Blogger Doesn't Give a Sh*t What You Think About Her Belly Outline
by Terry Carter
Modern Wedding Guest Etiquette
Advice
6 Rules Every Wedding Guest in 2016 Should Know
by Jen Glantz
Wedding First Dance Songs
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds