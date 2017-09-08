Mean Disney Girls Video
Oh My God, Someone Turned the Disney Princesses Into Mean Girls and It's Amazing
If Disney princesses were The Plastics, this video would be a spot-on portrayal. Somebody dubbed clips of Disney films with the voices from Mean Girls in this video mashup, and it's freaking hilarious. (Aladdin as Damian? We can't.) Ariel as Cady, Aurora as Regina, Belle as Gretchen, and Cinderella as Karen — it's just too good. See it above!
Image Sources: Everett Collection and Youtube user pinkwhig