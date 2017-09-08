 Skip Nav
Oh My God, Someone Turned the Disney Princesses Into Mean Girls and It's Amazing

If Disney princesses were The Plastics, this video would be a spot-on portrayal. Somebody dubbed clips of Disney films with the voices from Mean Girls in this video mashup, and it's freaking hilarious. (Aladdin as Damian? We can't.) Ariel as Cady, Aurora as Regina, Belle as Gretchen, and Cinderella as Karen — it's just too good. See it above!

TammyO TammyO 7 years
Yes but they were men. It's the women, sadly, where these rules of being totally beautiful and thin=good apply. The men get off scott free.
ShaynaLeah ShaynaLeah 7 years
An adult viewing of Disney movies definitely is eye opening - good people are pretty, bad people are fat and ugly, the pretty princess wins without any merit based reasoning shown while the ugly step sister is shunted into a life of unhappiness. Sick, sad, stuff.
