The Unexpected Location of This Playful Rustic Wedding Will Give You Major Inspiration

Couple Mark and D'Andrea made their forever promises at the lovely Camp Mary Orton in Ohio.

"[The camp] is still an active youth campground, with charming weddings on the weekends," the photographer said. "Surrounded by beautiful little cabins, the main lodge provides a beautiful setting with vaulted ceilings and a quaint fireplace. The dining hall was filled with long family-style tables and gorgeous gold and pink place settings."

We LOVE the color scheme of this one, and the bride and groom seem over the moon! See the sweet pictures ahead.