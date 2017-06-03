 Skip Nav
Witness the Exact Moment a Mom's Dying Wish Was Fulfilled at Her Daughter's Wedding
Mom With Terminal Cancer Dying Wish to See Daughter Married

Witness the Exact Moment a Mom's Dying Wish Was Fulfilled at Her Daughter's Wedding

St. Mary's Hospital recently granted one woman's dying wish by organizing a special garden wedding ceremony so that she could witness her daughter getting married. Debbie Nelson from Madison, WI, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and told the local news station that she arrived at the hospital feeling "very sick, but knowing that I had one goal. And that is to see my daughter get married."

Debbie said she "never expected" the surprise wedding to happen as quickly as it did. All it took was 24 hours for the staff and volunteers to transform the hospital's healing garden into a gorgeous wedding venue for her daughter, Melissa.

"Unbelievably happy and thankful for everything that everybody did in one day. I'm just kind of blown away," Melissa said after tying the knot with her husband. "People came from everywhere and offered to help and made this, like, one of the best days of my entire life," Debbie added. Watch the emotional video above to witness the beautiful moment Debbie got to see her wish come true.

Real People StoriesCancerWeddingFamily
