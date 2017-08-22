13 Swoon-Worthy Romantic Movie Quotes

Movies have a way of speaking to the heart and soul. They tug on our emotions, stir memories, and inspire intense reactions. With Fall quickly approaching, it's the perfect time to snuggle under a blanket, make some hot chocolate, and binge-watch your favorite movies. It's also the perfect time to embrace romance. Here are some of the sexiest and sweetest romantic lines from movies to inspire your watch list and make you sigh. So pucker up and enjoy!



25 of the Best Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix This Month Related