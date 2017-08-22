 Skip Nav
13 Swoon-Worthy Romantic Movie Quotes

Movies have a way of speaking to the heart and soul. They tug on our emotions, stir memories, and inspire intense reactions. With Fall quickly approaching, it's the perfect time to snuggle under a blanket, make some hot chocolate, and binge-watch your favorite movies. It's also the perfect time to embrace romance. Here are some of the sexiest and sweetest romantic lines from movies to inspire your watch list and make you sigh. So pucker up and enjoy!

Sleepless in Seattle
Pride and Prejudice
Love and Other Drugs
Bull Durham
The Notebook
P.S. I Love You
Dirty Dancing
A Knight's Tale
A Place in the Sun
City of Angels
Fifty Shades of Grey
Gone With the Wind
Jerry Maguire
