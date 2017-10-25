 Skip Nav
39 Mother-Daughter Tattoos

Your mom is one of your very best friends — sure, you got in little squabbles over boys and eye makeup when you were 13, but years later, you couldn't be closer. You're so thankful for the lady who brought you into this world, and nothing compares to the bond you have with her. To seal your appreciation for each other, you've decided to get matching ink. Congrats! Here are 39 ideas to fuel your mother-daughter tattoo inspiration . . . because there's no one you love more.

Dotted Bows
Elephant Love
Moustaches
Felines
Flowers
Pinky Promise
Two Hearts
Her Daughter, Her Mother
Making Waves
To the Moon and Back
Mickey Hands
A Girl's Best Friend
"I Created Her . . ."
Mama Elena
Starfish
Celtic
Butterfly, Fly Away
Koala Cuddles
I Believe in You
Windy Day
Tweet, Tweet
I Am Because You Are
I Love You Like XO
Arrows
Dragonflies
You Are My Sunshine
Infinity
As Long As I'm Living . . .
Mother-Daughter
Birds of a Feather
Like Mother, Like Daughter
