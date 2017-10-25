39 Mother-Daughter Tattoos

Your mom is one of your very best friends — sure, you got in little squabbles over boys and eye makeup when you were 13, but years later, you couldn't be closer. You're so thankful for the lady who brought you into this world, and nothing compares to the bond you have with her. To seal your appreciation for each other, you've decided to get matching ink. Congrats! Here are 39 ideas to fuel your mother-daughter tattoo inspiration . . . because there's no one you love more.