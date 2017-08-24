This 92-Year-Old Woman Dancing in the Street With a Police Officer Will Make Your Day

Sometimes you just need to get up and dance, at least that's what 92-year-old Millie Seiver told Police Sgt. Kim Lenz when she was caught dancing outside. According to KAAL TV, Sgt. Lenz was on duty driving her police car near Seiver's apartment when she spotted her dancing in her parking lot in Austin, MN. Wanting to enjoy the moment with her, Sgt. Lenz parked her car and got out to dance with Seiver, and her car's dash cam recorded the whole adorable interaction.



Seiver told KAAL TV that the heartwarming moment between herself and Sgt. Lenz was very unexpected, but she was pleased with the company. "I don't know, I was just so amazed, I was so shocked, I didn't think it would go any further than that," she said. "Probably a little proud, I suppose, of the fact that it drew attention that I'm able to do what I can do."