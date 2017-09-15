 Skip Nav
Petflair Swimsuit Kickstarter

This Kickstarter Will Put Your Pet's Picture on a Swimsuit, and We Want 12

Petflair, a company run by three Australian animal-lovers, is out to create the most amazing swimwear on the planet. The project is currently in the crowd-funding stages on Kickstarter to start producing swimsuits for men and women that are custom-printed with your pets' pictures on them. Yes, you can get a swimsuit with a picture of your dog, cat, rabbit, or whatever other pet you have on it.

Aside from just creating superfun swimwear for those who treat their pets like family, Petflair is also aiming to help rescue groups. According to the Kickstarter, Petflair is supporting Pound Paws, an Australian charity dedicated to reducing the number of pets on death row in animal shelters.

The company has just under a month left to raise the additional funds it needs, but it's so, so close that we're sure it's going to happen. If you contribute, you can get one of the first swimsuits from the collection, custom made in Europe in a variety of colors and with your furry friend's picture right on it. Check out the Kickstarter here — it's the first step toward having your very own pet-lover's swimsuit.

Image Source: Kickstarter
