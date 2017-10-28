 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
An Undercover Disney Princess Shares the Secrets of Disneybounding
Women
75 Halloween Costumes For Women That Are Seriously GENIUS
Relationships
18 Ways For You and Your Boo to Channel a Spooky Movie Couple This Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic

Tina and Bryan tied the knot at their beautiful Fall wedding in Hickory, NC. The bride looked gorgeous in her beaded white gown, which complemented the reception's mostly pink color scheme. A mix of peaches, whites, light pinks, and magentas made up the floral arrangements throughout The Crossing at Hollar Mill. Tina even did nearly all of the decorating and setting up herself. The flowers were most important to her, and despite dahlias (her favorite flower) being out of season, the florist was able to provide her the last ones they had, and they were perfect.

See the photos ahead!

Related
This Exquisite Vietnamese Wedding Is Like a Pink-and-Gold Garden Wonderland
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic
51
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Wedding
The Groom's Tearful Reaction to Seeing His Bride Is the Absolute Sweetest
by Nicole Yi
Gothic Vow Renewal
Wedding
This Couple Celebrated Their 10-Year Anniversary With a Gorgeous Gothic Vow Renewal
by Nicole Yi
Rustic Wedding in Ireland
Wedding
This Couple's Love Story Began in Ireland, So They Decided to Go Back For Their Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Best Shoes to Wear to a Wedding
Fall Fashion
You Won't Regret Wearing a Single Pair of These Shoes to Your Next Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
Dia de los Muertos Wedding
Halloween
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds