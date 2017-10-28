This Beautiful North Carolina Wedding Is Proof That Pink Can Be Chic

Tina and Bryan tied the knot at their beautiful Fall wedding in Hickory, NC. The bride looked gorgeous in her beaded white gown, which complemented the reception's mostly pink color scheme. A mix of peaches, whites, light pinks, and magentas made up the floral arrangements throughout The Crossing at Hollar Mill. Tina even did nearly all of the decorating and setting up herself. The flowers were most important to her, and despite dahlias (her favorite flower) being out of season, the florist was able to provide her the last ones they had, and they were perfect.

See the photos ahead!