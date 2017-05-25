 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Animal-Lovers Will Flip Over These Adorable "Purrrmaid" Necklaces
Summer
40 Outdoor Date Ideas For Summer Lovin'
Wedding
30 Pretty Seahorse Wedding Ideas From Pinterest
Wonder Woman
The Backlash For This Female-Only Wonder Woman Screening Reeks of Bitter Male Tears
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Animal-Lovers Will Flip Over These Adorable "Purrrmaid" Necklaces

If you haven't noticed, mythical creatures are having a moment, so it makes sense that these crafty "purrmaid" necklaces — yes, a mixture of cats and mermaids — now exist. Etsy user GirlAndHerCat is the mastermind behind the handmade necklaces that are going viral due to their whimsical designs. Keep reading to see a few of the quirky necklaces, which include everything from unicorn-mermaid-cats to adorable bunnies in supercute swimsuits, that will make every animal-lover do backflips.

Related
26 Pretty Tattoos Fit For a Real-Life Mermaid

Previous Next
Join the conversation
InstagramEtsyMermaidUnicorn
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
Galaxy Brushes Are Here to Add Extraterrestrial Excitement to Your Makeup Bag
by Lauren Levinson
Mother's Day Gifts From Etsy Under $15
Mother's Day
Last-Minute Gifts: $15-or-Less Mother's Day Etsy Finds
by Sarah Lipoff
Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte Phone Call Transcript
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Roger Moore Fan Story
Roger Moore
by Caitlin Hacker
Beauty Memes From Instagram
Humour
30 Hilarious Beauty Memes From Instagram That Just "Get" You
by Lauren Levinson
Juno Spacecraft Photo of Jupiter's Cyclones
Space
by Terry Carter
Disney Princess Tattoos
Tattoos
These 30 Disney Princess Tattoos Are the Fairest of Them All
by Hilary White
Unicorn Desk Accessories
Organization
22 Unicorn Desk Accessories That Will Turn Your Office Into a Magical Wonderland
by Macy Cate Williams
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Trump Emmanuel Macron Handshake
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Disney Light-Up Cotton Candy
Walt Disney World
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds