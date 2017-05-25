Animal-Lovers Will Flip Over These Adorable "Purrrmaid" Necklaces

If you haven't noticed, mythical creatures are having a moment, so it makes sense that these crafty "purrmaid" necklaces — yes, a mixture of cats and mermaids — now exist. Etsy user GirlAndHerCat is the mastermind behind the handmade necklaces that are going viral due to their whimsical designs. Keep reading to see a few of the quirky necklaces, which include everything from unicorn-mermaid-cats to adorable bunnies in supercute swimsuits, that will make every animal-lover do backflips.