You Can Just Tell How in Love This Couple Is by Their Beautiful Wedding Photos

Monika and Virpi met through a mutual friend over a St. Patrick's Day brunch while living in San Francisco. Little did they know that they'd later be getting married to each other in Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, CA.

Fast forward when the two were walking around Santa Monica beach and Virpi presented Monika with a book labeled Our Adventure Book. Inside were their memories and photos, and at the end was a page titled "Things We Will Do Together" with a ring tied into it.

Their wedding venue was chosen because of its "whimsical" and "romantic" feel, Monika said, and once you see the photos ahead, you'll immediately understand.

See the beautiful shots!