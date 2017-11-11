 Skip Nav
Books
We Won't Judge You For Spending November Engrossed in These 13 Sexy New Books
Sex
15 Romantic TV Shows You Can Stream on Netflix
Relationships
28 Signs You Should Get Married
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding

Instead of allowing the gloom and rain to ruin their wedding, Kelsey kept calm and was happy enough to be sharing a magical day with her husband, Peter. She didn't let the weather upset her, even when thunderstorms knocked off the centerpieces half an hour before their outdoor ceremony. Luckily, sunlight replaced rain just a few minutes before it was time to begin, and the rest of the evening went as planned.

Before the couple were sent off at sunset, they played with their new Corgi puppy and enjoyed the rustic wedding cake Kelsey made herself.

See their gorgeous photos ahead!

You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding
28
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Wedding
We Thought This Editor's Irish Wedding Was Breathtaking, and Then We Saw Her Gown
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Yoyo Tang's Wedding Dress
Wedding
This Model Walked Up a Marble Staircase in the Most Enchanting Wedding Dress
by Marina Liao
Michaela Nachmani's Vera Wang Wedding Dress
Vera Wang
This Major Fashion Blogger's Sister Just Wore the Coolest Wedding Dress of 2017
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Wedding With a Horse-Drawn Carriage
Wedding
This Bride Looked Like a Disney Princess Pulling Up in a Horse-Drawn Carriage
by Nicole Yi
Stinson Beach Wedding
Wedding
This Couple Just Showed Us How to Pull Off a Cool Beach Wedding in the Fall
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds