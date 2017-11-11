You'll Want to Pin Every Part of This Rustic Barnyard Wedding

Instead of allowing the gloom and rain to ruin their wedding, Kelsey kept calm and was happy enough to be sharing a magical day with her husband, Peter. She didn't let the weather upset her, even when thunderstorms knocked off the centerpieces half an hour before their outdoor ceremony. Luckily, sunlight replaced rain just a few minutes before it was time to begin, and the rest of the evening went as planned.

Before the couple were sent off at sunset, they played with their new Corgi puppy and enjoyed the rustic wedding cake Kelsey made herself.

See their gorgeous photos ahead!