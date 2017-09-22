 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 12 Best Sex Toys For Women

When it comes to your sex toy collection, you should invest the way you invest in footwear, shopping carefully and choosing the ones that fit you best. Your pleasure products are essential to your happiness.

For women, finding the right sex toys can be a challenge. There is a still a lot of stigma around owning sex toys, and it's no secret that sex toy shops can be seedy and weird. Luckily, you can buy the best sex toys on the market right from your computer, and we've rounded up the 12 best sex toys for women. Enjoy yourself — you deserve it.

Related
15 Little-Known Facts About Sex Toys

Fin
$75
from dameproducts.com
Buy Now
Pocket Toyfriend Foxy
$20
from thepleasurechest.com
Buy Now
Vesper
$70
from store.lovecrave.com
Buy Now
Pivot We-Vibe
$109
from we-vibe.com
Buy Now
Womanizer Pro40
$129
from buywomanizer.com
Buy Now
B-Vibe
$150
from bvibe.com
Buy Now
The Form II
$149
from jimmyjane.com
Buy Now
Eva
$105
from dameproducts.com
Buy Now
Gigi 2
$139
from lelo.com
Buy Now
Je Jour Mimi Soft
$95
from babeland.com
Buy Now
Le Wand
$170
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Minna Limon
$120
from unboundbox.com
Buy Now
Fin
Pocket Toyfriend Foxy
Vesper
Pivot We-Vibe
Womanizer Pro40
B-Vibe
Form II
Eva
Gigi 2
Je Joue Mimi Soft
Le Wand
Minna Limon
Start Slideshow
NSFWSex ToysSex
Shop Story
Read Story
Fin
from dameproducts.com
$75
Pocket Toyfriend Foxy
from thepleasurechest.com
$20
Vesper
from store.lovecrave.com
$70
Pivot We-Vibe
from we-vibe.com
$109
Womanizer Pro40
from buywomanizer.com
$129
B-Vibe
from bvibe.com
$150
The Form II
from jimmyjane.com
$149
Eva
from dameproducts.com
$105
Gigi 2
from lelo.com
$139
Je Jour Mimi Soft
from babeland.com
$95
Le Wand
from amazon.com
$170
Minna Limon
from unboundbox.com
$120
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds