When it comes to your sex toy collection, you should invest the way you invest in footwear, shopping carefully and choosing the ones that fit you best. Your pleasure products are essential to your happiness.

For women, finding the right sex toys can be a challenge. There is a still a lot of stigma around owning sex toys, and it's no secret that sex toy shops can be seedy and weird. Luckily, you can buy the best sex toys on the market right from your computer, and we've rounded up the 12 best sex toys for women. Enjoy yourself — you deserve it.

