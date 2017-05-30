A Girl-Powered Playlist For Gettin' It On

What you put on your panty-dropping playlist says a lot about you. Our message? Men don't have the monopoly on lovemaking music. We girls like to get it on too, as this playlist proves. Full of sexually explicit songs by sexy ladies who aren't afraid to demand exactly what they want, this is the perfect soundtrack for any sexual escapade — or firing yourself up to find one.

"Body Party," Ciara "F*ck and Run," Liz Phair "Motivation," Kelly Rowland, featuring Lil Wayne "Push It," Salt-N-Pepa "How Many Licks?," Lil' Kim "Oops (Oh My)," Tweet "I Want Your (Hands on Me)," Sinead O'Connor "Sugar Walls," Sheena Easton "Milkshake," Kelis "I Touch Myself," Divinyls "Slow Hand," The Pointer Sisters "Je T'Aime . . . Moi Non Plus," Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin "Me & U," Cassie "Bad Babysitter," Princess Superstar "Pillow Talk," Sylvia "My Back, My Neck (Lick It)," Khia "Ride," Ciara, featuring Ludacris "Lady Marmalade," Labelle, featuring Patti LaBelle "Back & Forth," Aaliyah "If," Janet Jackson "Sex (I'm A . . . )," Berlin "Big Momma Thang," Lil' Kim "Touch," Amerie "Drunk in Love," Beyoncé, featuring Jay Z "Eat This," H.W.A. "2 Minute Brother," Gillette "I'm a Slave 4 U," Britney Spears "S&M," Rihanna "All the Way Lover," Millie Jackson "Sexual Feeling," La Toya Jackson "Burning Up," Madonna "All the Time," Jeremih, featuring Lil Wayne and Natasha Mosley "Flower," Liz Phair

