A Girl-Powered Playlist For Gettin' It On

What you put on your panty-dropping playlist says a lot about you. Our message? Men don't have the monopoly on lovemaking music. We girls like to get it on too, as this playlist proves. Full of sexually explicit songs by sexy ladies who aren't afraid to demand exactly what they want, this is the perfect soundtrack for any sexual escapade — or firing yourself up to find one.

  1. "Body Party," Ciara
  2. "F*ck and Run," Liz Phair
  3. "Motivation," Kelly Rowland, featuring Lil Wayne
  4. "Push It," Salt-N-Pepa
  5. "How Many Licks?," Lil' Kim
  6. "Oops (Oh My)," Tweet
  7. "I Want Your (Hands on Me)," Sinead O'Connor
  8. "Sugar Walls," Sheena Easton
  9. "Milkshake," Kelis
  10. "I Touch Myself," Divinyls
  11. "Slow Hand," The Pointer Sisters
  12. "Je T'Aime . . . Moi Non Plus," Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin
  13. "Me & U," Cassie
  14. "Bad Babysitter," Princess Superstar
  15. "Pillow Talk," Sylvia
  16. "My Back, My Neck (Lick It)," Khia
  17. "Ride," Ciara, featuring Ludacris
  18. "Lady Marmalade," Labelle, featuring Patti LaBelle
  19. "Back & Forth," Aaliyah
  20. "If," Janet Jackson
  21. "Sex (I'm A . . . )," Berlin
  22. "Big Momma Thang," Lil' Kim
  23. "Touch," Amerie
  24. "Drunk in Love," Beyoncé, featuring Jay Z
  25. "Eat This," H.W.A.
  26. "2 Minute Brother," Gillette
  27. "I'm a Slave 4 U," Britney Spears
  28. "S&M," Rihanna
  29. "All the Way Lover," Millie Jackson
  30. "Sexual Feeling," La Toya Jackson
  31. "Burning Up," Madonna
  32. "All the Time," Jeremih, featuring Lil Wayne and Natasha Mosley
  33. "Flower," Liz Phair

To listen to the playlist below, download the free Spotify software or app:

