 Skip Nav
Relationships
The Very Best Fall Date For Your Zodiac Sign
Game of Thrones
The 21 Hottest Sex Scenes From Game of Thrones
Wonder Woman
17 Sexy Wonder Woman Costume Ideas

Sexy Fruit Basket Halloween Costume

A "Sexy Fruit Basket" Halloween Costume Exists, and We Have So Many Questions

Who came up with this? Why? What exactly is a "sexy fruit basket"? And once again, why? These are just a few questions we have upon feasting (heh) our eyes on this Dolls Kill Sweet N' Scrumptious Fruit Basket Costume. Trust us, we've seen our fair share of unnecessary and confusing "sexy" Halloween costumes, but this one takes the cake — or I guess I should say, it takes the fruitcake.

If the mere idea of dressing up as a basket of fruit confuses you, then the description of the costume may throw you for yet another loop: "Sweet N' Scrumptious Fruit Basket Costume so juicy they wanna taste ya. Keep it sweet in this sheer long sleeve bodysuit has fruit on the front N' over your girlz, and a woven design on the bottom."

Now maybe it's just me, but fruit baskets just don't have the same appeal as, say, your more conventional sexy cheerleader or schoolgirl look. But then again, it's 2017 and it's a crazy world we live in, so my verdict? If you want to let your sexy fruit flag fly, more power to you.

Join the conversation
Sexy Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHumorHalloweenSex
Geek Culture
Break the Internet With These 50+ Clever Costumes
by Lisette Mejia
Disney Halloween Songs
Spotify
This Is Halloween, Disney Style! 12 Songs That Will Put You in the Festive Spirit
by Tara Block
Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Kids
Parenting
The Ultimate Guide to Last-Minute Kids' Costumes
by Murphy Moroney
Anna Wintour Eating Pizza on James Corden
Fashion Video
Anna Wintour Would Rather Eat Bacon-Wrapped Pizza Than Rank Her Favorite Designers
by Victoria Messina
Best Saturday Night Live Halloween Sketches
Humor
These Saturday Night Live Halloween Sketches Will Make You Die From Laughter
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds