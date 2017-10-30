A "Sexy Fruit Basket" Halloween Costume Exists, and We Have So Many Questions

Who came up with this? Why? What exactly is a "sexy fruit basket"? And once again, why? These are just a few questions we have upon feasting (heh) our eyes on this Dolls Kill Sweet N' Scrumptious Fruit Basket Costume. Trust us, we've seen our fair share of unnecessary and confusing "sexy" Halloween costumes, but this one takes the cake — or I guess I should say, it takes the fruitcake.

If the mere idea of dressing up as a basket of fruit confuses you, then the description of the costume may throw you for yet another loop: "Sweet N' Scrumptious Fruit Basket Costume so juicy they wanna taste ya. Keep it sweet in this sheer long sleeve bodysuit has fruit on the front N' over your girlz, and a woven design on the bottom."

Now maybe it's just me, but fruit baskets just don't have the same appeal as, say, your more conventional sexy cheerleader or schoolgirl look. But then again, it's 2017 and it's a crazy world we live in, so my verdict? If you want to let your sexy fruit flag fly, more power to you.