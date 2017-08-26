 Skip Nav
Tune In to the Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix in August
These "Sexy" Halloween Costumes Will Burn Your Retinas More Than the Eclipse
These "Sexy" Halloween Costumes Will Burn Your Retinas More Than the Eclipse
These "Sexy" Halloween Costumes Will Burn Your Retinas More Than the Eclipse

How low can you go? When it comes to inappropriately sexy Halloween costumes, pretty damn low. Look, a sexy superhero is one thing, but when you take something simple and pure — like, say, a baby — you've gone too far. Check out these sexy Halloween costumes from Yandy and Spirit Halloween that never should have been.

Eleven From Stranger Things
A Rainbow
A Spiderweb
The Beast
Pikachu
Donald Trump
Green Poop
Pizza Rat
Dorothy
Leg Lamp
Parrot
Troll
Soldier
Sonic the Hedgehog
Frog
Rigby Raccoon
Minion
Santa Claus
Grapes
Jolly Rancher
Astronauty
Pink Monster
Mickey Mouse
Big Bird
American Flag
Anime Wonder Woman
Strawberry Shortcake
Little Orphan Annie
Bad Nun
Corn Cob
Fire-Breathing Dragon
EmiliaKoiler1370721671 EmiliaKoiler1370721671 3 years
The minion one is not that bad, really.... at least it covers all of that models butt. Most of these probably don't. And, my daughter and her friends are 12 and they love minions and so does her older sister. The indiginous people I would just wear as pochohantas. It looks good enough for me.
Justin15001917 Justin15001917 3 years
I really like the shower costume, very creative and fun! And let's face it, showering can be sexy, when you share it with a special someone!
ewells1 ewells1 3 years
Agree with all of these EXCEPT the leg lamp - I can't deny that I like that one; it's cheeky.
Smacks83 Smacks83 7 years
Firstly, just because people keep confusing the two. The chick in the pic isn't supposed to be Hermione, its supposed to be Harry (only he wears those glasses!). Secondly, KadBunny: I love the Mario idea. Although the only way I could think of it being "sexy" but still really funny is if you did the booty-short overalls AND the big-*ss push-broom hairy lip piece!
weffie weffie 7 years
As someone on Texts From Last Night put it... i hate when i ask a girl what she's being for halloween and the first word isn't "slutty" lol it's no wonder these exist, there's demand.
Sherellj Sherellj 7 years
agree not sexy
KadBunny KadBunny 7 years
I'm tired of the painfully, obviously sexified costumes, I mean I went as Mario last year and I could have easily sewn overall booty shorts instead but what's the point in ruining the spirit of his character? Oh cause he's not interesting enough already? It adds a kick? ahaha. Yeah. I guess you only get one day in a year to dress slutty in public and get away with it. But of course, that's just me. tis a free country~
snarkypants snarkypants 7 years
the one i hate the most is the slutty bumblebee. ew. it's a bug. not sexy. just annoying.
lawdawg08 lawdawg08 7 years
lol...i thought they were all pretty hot!!!
chloe-bella chloe-bella 7 years
I agree with Anon, these are supposed to be funny (except for the Clown which is creepy, and a couple that are borderline racist). Taking the joke a bit further, I once knew a girl who dressed up as a "slutty Fidel Castro" for Halloween. She glued on a full beard, but wore a super short military-style dress. It was hilarious, and designed to make fun of the concept that girls tend to turn anything into a slutty costume on Halloween. People who really just want to look slutty go for an un-original playboy bunny outfit, or some other combo of lingerie and animal ears. I doubt anyone who actually wears the Spongebob costume thinks they look sexy in it - it's supposed to be a joke!
Smacks83 Smacks83 7 years
Where was the sexy Freddy Kruger? Sexy Jason from Friday the 13th? Now those are beyond weird sexy costumes!
staple-salad staple-salad 7 years
The only ones of these I agree with is sexy Spongebob and Carebear. Maid is a staple. Furries (the bear and panda) are for, well, furries. Hermione is HOTT, lets face it. Native Americans can be sexy too... who says that you can only be sexy if you're from a colonial super power or developed nation? Smurfette is the only hot smurff, and her dress is about as short as that costume's.
Pistil Pistil 7 years
Some things just do not translate well into sexy. I've seen a "sexy" Finding Nemo costume. A clown fish. From a children's film. I'm afraid this slide show is only a small sampling of all the ridiculous costumes out there.
krrobi krrobi 7 years
Doesn't it make ya kind of wonder why women are looked at as sex objects without brains?
