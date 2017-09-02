 Skip Nav
12 Reasons I'm Glad I Married My High School Sweetheart
Which Tattoo Should You Get Based on Your Zodiac Sign?
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time
These Shoe Personality Descriptions Will Make You Laugh Until It Hurts

They say you really can't judge a person until you've walked a mile in their shoes, but we've recently realized that you don't even have to see the shoe-wearer to judge, thanks to this hilarious new social media thread. Imgur user Ghostify was bored at work one day when they decided to embark on an "If the Shoe Fits" series and series two, taking one look at a pair of shoes and understanding the potential shoe-wearer's entire life story. It's disturbingly accurate, hilarious, and, of course, a joke, but it's a really entertaining one. Read on to see the shoe personalities, and don't forget, Carol is the best.

