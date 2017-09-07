20 Signs Your Relationship Could Be in Serious Danger

Although every relationship is different, those that end tend to have certain things in common before they completely combust. Even before some couples realize that they're headed down a bumpy path, those who have been there oftentimes can spot familiar behavior that turned out to be serious red flags.

Some of these signs are subtle and don't guarantee that your relationship is doomed, but they can be helpful indicators that it's time to change your behavior — or reevaluate your feelings — before things deteriorate any further. From the way you interact in public to how you engage when you're alone, real people shared on Reddit the telling indicators they've experienced that their relationship was in trouble. Do any of these 20 signs feel familiar?