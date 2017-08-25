 Skip Nav
Do You REALLY Love Fall? Here Are 17 Signs You're an Autumn Addict

If you listen hard enough, you can hear thousands of girls releasing squeals of "YAS" all over the world as the leaves turn orange. That's right, it's the best season of the year — it's FALL. We could go on and on about how wonderful Autumn is, but how better to explain it than with GIFs? Here's all the reasons we are elated that Fall has arrived.

When September comes, it's an emotional experience.
First thought when you wake up in the morning: STARBUCKS.
To get your Pumpkin Spice Latte, obviously.
When you get Halloween party invites, you be like . . .
The sight of pumpkins causes you to go into convulsions.
For real, you go to the pumpkin patch on multiple occasions.
You want to be in the leaves ALL THE TIME.
Oh and don't forget all the Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
You are known as the crazy Fall lady in your office.
All your money goes to any seasonal decorations you can get your hands on.
Did we mention the Pumpkin Spice Lattes?
You believe Thanksgiving is the most underrated holiday.
When people say they wish Fall would be over, you shudder.
You bake and eat pie like it's your job.
You also take honoring beer season very seriously.
You've got the layering thing down to a science.
But really, when can we get at those PSLs?
