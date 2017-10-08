24 Ways to Channel Snow White This Halloween

When wearing the perfect Snow White costume, there's no need for a magic mirror — everybody else will tell you that you're the fairest of them all! To channel the original Disney princess this Halloween, you don't need to search through any enchanted forests; instead, check out these awesome inspiration photos. From pinup princesses to hipster Snow Whites, there are plenty of routes to take when choosing a costume. Just be careful not to accept any poisoned apples while you're trick-or-treating!