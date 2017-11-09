 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
10 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2018
Gift Guide
45 Unicorn Gifts That Are Downright Enchanting
Relationships
The Best Winter Date Ideas For Your Zodiac Sign
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind

As a Michigan native, I always say you haven't seen what a white Winter looks like until you've visited the northernmost part of the state. Couple Mark and Elise took their wedding photos in Marquette, MI, of the upper peninsula. The party was surrounded by dazzlingly bright snow — and the results are nothing short of magnificent.

"When Mark and Elise planned their Winter wedding, we are sure they envisioned snow-covered trees and a cozy reception," said a photographer from Wren Photography. "Little did they know that the most amazing snowstorm is what their wedding day would hold. The snow clung to the trees and was nearly a foot deep by that point. Thankfully, it wasn't actually that cold out and the trees created a barrier from the big fluffy snow."

The red, rustic decor makes for an incredible touch. And those scarlet shawls? NEED. See all the phenomenal pictures ahead.

This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind
100
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real Weddings
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
How to Order Food on Facebook
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Rodan and Fields Lash Boost
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds