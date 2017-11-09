This Snowy Michigan Wedding Will Blow Your Mind

As a Michigan native, I always say you haven't seen what a white Winter looks like until you've visited the northernmost part of the state. Couple Mark and Elise took their wedding photos in Marquette, MI, of the upper peninsula. The party was surrounded by dazzlingly bright snow — and the results are nothing short of magnificent.

"When Mark and Elise planned their Winter wedding, we are sure they envisioned snow-covered trees and a cozy reception," said a photographer from Wren Photography. "Little did they know that the most amazing snowstorm is what their wedding day would hold. The snow clung to the trees and was nearly a foot deep by that point. Thankfully, it wasn't actually that cold out and the trees created a barrier from the big fluffy snow."

The red, rustic decor makes for an incredible touch. And those scarlet shawls? NEED. See all the phenomenal pictures ahead.