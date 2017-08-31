 Skip Nav
This Sci-Fi-Loving Couple Planned Their Wedding to Happen During the Eclipse

Chris and Kelly's fate was written in the stars from the beginning. The two first met at a professional social event back in 2013 and immediately bonded over their shared interest in the wonders of the universe and sci-fi. Their relationship flourished while watching sunsets on the beach and searching for shooting stars. A few years later, Chris booked the Kaminski House Museum in Georgetown, SC, before he had even proposed! But he knew it was the perfect location to say "I do" during a once-in-a-lifetime event on Aug. 21: the Great American Eclipse.

Chris proposed to Kelly on a romantic helicopter ride while stargazing. Though the bride-to-be had always imagined that she'd elope, she couldn't pass up the opportunity to marry the love of her life, and during such a momentous occasion at that. Six weeks of planning later, the ceremony began just as the moon was starting to move in front of the sun. Chris and Kelly exchanged vows right along the water surrounded by 35 friends and family.

A moon theme continued throughout the rest of their wedding, of course. There were MoonPies for everyone, and the wedding cake was topped with a silhouetted bride and groom running off into a Doctor Who TARDIS time machine. Guests also got to take home tumblers that read "Love Eclipses All" along with the wedding date and an image of the eclipse. It was such a fun union of science and the newlyweds' geeky fandoms.

See the photos!

